Royal Bank of Canada Trims CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Target Price to $140.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX stock opened at $110.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax has a 12 month low of $102.47 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.