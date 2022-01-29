Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 111.27% from the stock’s previous close.

CELU has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Celularity alerts:

CELU opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celularity will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Celularity

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.