Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $137.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.71 and a 200-day moving average of $143.85. The stock has a market cap of $381.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,693 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,412,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,423,000 after buying an additional 25,667 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Walmart by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 222,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.