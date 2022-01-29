Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $956.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.67. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $208.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.03 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $74,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $247,655.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,033,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,668,000 after buying an additional 165,875 shares in the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

