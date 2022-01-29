India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.90. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 205,768 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.16.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 38.32% and a negative net margin of 3,541.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital by 562.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 47,399 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

