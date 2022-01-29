High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.47

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as high as C$1.69. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 49,105 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of High Arctic Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of High Arctic Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.47. The firm has a market cap of C$80.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

