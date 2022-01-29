Short Interest in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Declines By 69.7%

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 253,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 54,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 258,858 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. Tastemaker Acquisition has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.