Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at KeyCorp

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vtex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vtex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.66.

Shares of VTEX opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.09. Vtex has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $6,296,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,647,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,548,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,552,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,492,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

