Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Heliogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HLGN opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Heliogen has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

Heliogen Inc is a renewable energy technology company. It provides AI-enabled concentrated solar power. Heliogen Inc, formerly known as Athena Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

