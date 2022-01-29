Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.41. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

