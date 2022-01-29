Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Express in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the payment services company will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.11.

AXP stock opened at $177.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.68 and its 200-day moving average is $168.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a twelve month low of $115.81 and a twelve month high of $189.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after buying an additional 314,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

