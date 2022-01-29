Brokers Offer Predictions for Crane Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crane in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

Crane stock opened at $99.89 on Thursday. Crane has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average is $98.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $430,007,000 after acquiring an additional 99,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after buying an additional 1,035,943 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,625,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,272,000 after buying an additional 115,962 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after buying an additional 596,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

