Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Global Payments Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPN. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.81.

GPN opened at $147.33 on Thursday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.37. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Global Payments by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Global Payments by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

