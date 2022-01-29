Mondi (LON:MNDI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price target on the stock.

LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,824.50 ($24.62) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.86 billion and a PE ratio of 18.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,823.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,884.69. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,709 ($23.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,088 ($28.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other Mondi news, insider Mike Powell acquired 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,764 ($23.80) per share, with a total value of £99,242.64 ($133,894.55). Also, insider Sue Clark purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,785 ($24.08) per share, with a total value of £71,400 ($96,330.28). Insiders have purchased 9,642 shares of company stock valued at $17,093,776 over the last 90 days.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

