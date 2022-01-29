Barclays Raises NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 300

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.91) to GBX 300 ($4.05) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.05) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 293.75 ($3.96).

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 242.50 ($3.27) on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 145.70 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.43). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 229.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 219.32. The company has a market cap of £27.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.90), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($170,381.41).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

