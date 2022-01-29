Brokers Issue Forecasts for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

AJG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.48.

NYSE:AJG opened at $154.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $113.29 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

