Polymetal International’s (POLY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($23.61) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on POLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.19) to GBX 1,170 ($15.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.68) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.91) to GBX 1,450 ($19.56) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.89) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,620 ($21.86).

Get Polymetal International alerts:

POLY opened at GBX 1,048.50 ($14.15) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,266.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,381.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.