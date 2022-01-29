Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,260 ($43.98) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.47) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,995 ($40.41).

CCH opened at GBX 2,420 ($32.65) on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,125 ($28.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.91). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,518.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,557.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. The stock has a market cap of £8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 20.05.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,537 ($34.23) per share, for a total transaction of £4,084.57 ($5,510.75). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 470 shares of company stock worth $1,206,911 and have sold 24,875 shares worth $63,354,425.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

