Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,700 ($76.90) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,840 ($65.30) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.43) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($70.70) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($72.85) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($71.51) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,100 ($68.81).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,386 ($72.67) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,988.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,138.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The firm has a market cap of £87.22 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($58.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.77).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($72.83), for a total value of £269.90 ($364.14).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

