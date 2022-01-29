South32 (LON:S32) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.97) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.63) target price on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.36) target price on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of S32 stock opened at GBX 199.60 ($2.69) on Tuesday. South32 has a one year low of GBX 141.08 ($1.90) and a one year high of GBX 227.50 ($3.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 208.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 185.33. The firm has a market cap of £9.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

