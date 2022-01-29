Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.16

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.16 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 33.16 ($0.45). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 65,623 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.92.

Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

