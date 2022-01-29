Experian (LON:EXPN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($55.32) to GBX 4,000 ($53.97) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($50.59) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Experian has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,216.67 ($43.40).

Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 3,015 ($40.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,265 ($30.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,689 ($49.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,386.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,264.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

