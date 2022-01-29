Traders Purchase Large Volume of Lantheus Call Options (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,159 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,170% compared to the typical daily volume of 170 call options.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $37,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,059 shares of company stock worth $506,067 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lantheus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 338.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 29,877 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,390,000 after purchasing an additional 97,478 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

