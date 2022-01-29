Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,389.62

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Limited (LON:CGI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,389.62 ($32.24) and traded as low as GBX 2,380 ($32.11). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,380 ($32.11), with a volume of 3,402 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,572.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,389.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a current ratio of 12.99. The stock has a market cap of £496.49 million and a P/E ratio of 2.07.

About Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

