Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Raised to C$12.50

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$10.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.36.

EFX opened at C$6.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.23. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$11.12. The company has a market cap of C$607.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

