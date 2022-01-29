Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CU. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$37.11.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of CU opened at C$36.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$29.96 and a 52 week high of C$37.00.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$790.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.444 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.48%.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,661,206.22.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.