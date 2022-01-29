AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $155.00 at Citigroup

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.
NYSE ABBV opened at $137.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $138.30.
In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after acquiring an additional 959,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after purchasing an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
