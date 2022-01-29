AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $155.00 at Citigroup

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV opened at $137.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $138.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after acquiring an additional 959,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after purchasing an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.