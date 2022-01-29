dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) PT Lowered to GBX 230

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.91) to GBX 230 ($3.10) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOTD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on dotdigital Group from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 205 ($2.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.51) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.58) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday.

DOTD opened at GBX 142.80 ($1.93) on Thursday. dotdigital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 130 ($1.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.50 ($3.99). The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £426.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.47.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

