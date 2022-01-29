Raymond James Lowers Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.32.

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$7.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$759.63 million and a PE ratio of -8.98. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$6.01 and a one year high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.20.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

