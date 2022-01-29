Peoples Bancorp Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

