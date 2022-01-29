Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP)

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLDP. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a C$15.30 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.05.

TSE:BLDP opened at C$11.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.87. The company has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.84. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of C$10.94 and a 1-year high of C$53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.28, for a total value of C$42,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,201 shares in the company, valued at C$89,397.28.

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

