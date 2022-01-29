AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.75.

TSE:ALA opened at C$26.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$18.78 and a 52 week high of C$27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$831.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

