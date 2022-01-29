Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $76.73 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average is $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,543 shares of company stock worth $3,865,138. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

