Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shift Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

SFT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $161.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 114.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

