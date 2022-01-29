Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

TXN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.64.

TXN opened at $177.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.59 and its 200-day moving average is $189.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

