Morgan Stanley Boosts DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target to 203.00

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from 190.00 to 203.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.44.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Shares of DNBBY opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.44. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.