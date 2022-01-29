Morgan Stanley Boosts DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target to 203.00

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from 190.00 to 203.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.44.

Shares of DNBBY opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.44. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

