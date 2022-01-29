Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

BVS stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $939.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.80. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.48 million. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 293,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 303,495 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth $7,037,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 1,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 362,855 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

