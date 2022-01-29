Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Costamare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $13.23 on Thursday. Costamare has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Costamare by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Costamare during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Costamare by 83.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Costamare during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Costamare during the second quarter valued at $129,000. 26.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

