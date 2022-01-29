Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.94. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.