Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of EFSC opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.32. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $693,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 63,454 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 880,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,453,000 after buying an additional 74,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 396,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,952,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

