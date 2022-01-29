MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

OTCMKTS MONOY opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 0.20. MonotaRO has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

