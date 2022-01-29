India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.90. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 205,768 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.16.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 38.32% and a negative net margin of 3,541.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 562.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 47,399 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

