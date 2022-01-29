Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.59

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.59 and traded as high as $22.07. Rexel shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 640 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.

Rexel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RXLSF)

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

