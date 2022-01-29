CareTech (LON:CTH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $614.35

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 614.35 ($8.29) and traded as low as GBX 543 ($7.33). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 550 ($7.42), with a volume of 60,455 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of CareTech from GBX 700 ($9.44) to GBX 660 ($8.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a market cap of £623.35 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 568.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 614.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

CareTech Company Profile (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

