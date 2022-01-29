Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $403.85

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 403.85 ($5.45) and traded as high as GBX 441.70 ($5.96). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 439.90 ($5.93), with a volume of 1,072,266 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 400.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 403.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94.

In related news, insider Greg Lock purchased 300,000 shares of Micro Focus International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £1,044,000 ($1,408,526.71).

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

