First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSA opened at $46.20 on Friday. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUSA. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

