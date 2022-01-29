UTA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UTAAU) Short Interest Down 69.7% in January

UTA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UTAAU) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UTAAU opened at $9.96 on Friday. UTA Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.28.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for UTA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.