Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,000 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 989,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,362,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $69.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $67.29.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
