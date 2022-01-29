Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,000 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 989,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,362,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $69.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $67.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $429,831,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,228,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 485,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after acquiring an additional 284,107 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,893,000 after acquiring an additional 575,006 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

