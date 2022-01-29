Wolfe Research Cuts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $45.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

NYSE FCX opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,632,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

