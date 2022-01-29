Analysts Offer Predictions for Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Silgan in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 67,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

